Shouldn't 2020 Senate Dems RECUSE themselves from any potential impeachment trial since they are running against Trump in the 2020 election?

(Natural News) Democrats have made good on their campaign promises to their perpetually unhinged base of voters: They have impeached President Donald Trump, making him the third president to be impeached in the 240-plus years of our republic.

That said, Trump has become the second president in 20 years to be impeached; Bill Clinton met the same fate in 1998.

The difference between then and now, however, is that Clinton actually committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” — the constitutional standard for impeaching presidents. Trump, by comparison, has been charged by the Democrat-led House with the ‘crimes’ of “abuse of office” and “obstructing Congress,” neither of which involve actual violations of the law or the Constitution.

Besides that, House Democrats have already begun to make absurd demands of the Republican-controlled Senate, which — per the Constitution — they have no authority to make.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), for example, claimed Thursday following the impeachment vote the night before that she would not send over the articles of impeachment until she was sure there would be a “fair trial” — which, to her, means Democrats would get to run the trial, call the witnesses, and break as many rules in the upper chamber as they did in the lower chamber during the impeachment inquiry.

What’s more, Democrats are already demanding that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) recuse himself from any proceedings because they claim he’s ‘biased’ (which, on its face, is as hypocritical as it is hysterical).

As Fox News reported:

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., claimed McConnell’s recent interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity proved he was not impartial enough to run the proceedings responsibly.

“Senator McConnell has promised to sabotage that trial and he must recuse himself,” said Demings. “No court in the country would allow a member of the jury to also serve as the accused’s defense attorney.”

“He’s working hand in hand with the White House, with the president’s attorney, and yet we’re supposed to expect him to manage a fair and impartial trial?” Demings added. “I think he should recuse himself.”

Such hypocrisy and hubris

But House Judiciary Committee member Mike Johnson (R-La.) dismissed that notion, calling it “absurd.”

We agree. And do you know what else is absurd? Allowing Democratic senators who either were running, or are continuing to campaign for their party’s 2020 presidential nomination so they can face Trump next November, to participate.

Talk about someone with a lack of impartiality, as Demings — who has not called for Democratic senators to recuse themselves — notes.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California has dropped out of the 2020 race but as a former candidate, does anyone believe she will be impartial — especially after she ambushed Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearings with lies, conjecture, and innuendo? (Related: Behavior of Democrats at Kavanaugh hearing proves left-wingers are a deranged lynch mob of irrational, angry HATERS.)

How about Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota?

They’re all still vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. How in the world are they going to be impartial when they’re trying to take President Trump’s place in the White House next year?

There is no way they can be impartial, of course. But as usual, Democrats seek to hold themselves and Republicans to different standards. Pelosi & Co. complain about getting a “fair Senate trial” after treating the president and Republicans like unwanted stepchildren in the House, all while staying silent about the very partial treatment Trump will get from current 2020 Democratic presidential contenders in the Senate, proves that their claims and demands have no merit.

Democrats used to complain that Bill Clinton was the most investigated and vilified president in modern history. They can’t make that claim anymore, not after Donald Trump managed to defeat his wife in 2016.

