Situation in Rukban refugee camp likely to deteriorate, Russia and Syria warn

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The death toll among refugees in Syria’s Rukban camp could rise amid worsening humanitarian situation there due to cold weather and the lack of food and water, the heads of the Russian and Syrian coordination headquarters, Mikhail Mizintsev and Hussein Makhlouf, said in a joint statement.

“The problem of the Rukban camp located in the 55-km Al-Tanf zone occupied by the US is becoming increasingly pressing. Meanwhile, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Rukban amid the approaching cold season and the lack of food and water could seriously increase the death toll among the camp’s residents,” the statement said.

According to the Russian and Syrian coordination headquarters, the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate is also facing a dire situation. “According to the UN Secretariat’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the camp is home to over 68,000 people, and this exceeds its capacity on accommodating and providing people with drinking water, food and essentials,” the document reads.

Children staying at the camp in hideous conditions have no opportunity to study at schools and this is a breeding ground for extremism. The defense officials also voiced concerns over the growing number of cases related to using violence due to an ideological standoff between the internally displaced persons and refugees from other countries.

“We believe it is important to highlight that European countries bear responsibility for this situation, which have been reluctant to evacuate their own citizens who fought on the side of ISIL (former name of the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia),” the statement says.