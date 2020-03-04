Six patients undergo coronavirus infection treatment in Hainan hospitals

HAIKOU, March 4. /TASS/. A total number of patients ungergoing special treatment for coronavirus infection reduced to six on the Island of Hainan. According to the provincial Committee on Hygiene and Health of China, 168 coronavirus cases were registered in the province, five people died, 157 patirnts recovered.

The largest number of cases (54) was recorded in the resort city of Sanya, which is followed by the administrative center of the province, Haikou (39 cases) and Danzhou (15 cases). The sanitary control measures taken by the authorities during the nocel coronavirus outbreak made it possible to track over 6,200 contacts with the infected, and take precautions. More than 270 people, the agency said, are still under medical supervision until the test results are confirmed.

On February 26, the Hainan authorities downgraded the emergency response level in the province after assessing that health risks from the coronavirus outbreak have receded.The authorities made that decision after thorough assessment of the situation around the epidemic by experts responsible for combatting the virus. As the epidemiological situation on the island improved following tough sanitary control measures, experts believed that the virus’ spreading in individual communities was quite unlikely.

Coronavirus outbreak

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in more than 80 countries and territories, including Russia.

According to the WHO, over 93,200 people have been infected with the virus across the world. The death toll has passed 2,900 in China, and over 160 people have died in other countries.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.

from https://tass.com/society/1126543