Six Reasons Why Covid-19 Fails The Sniff Test

Only one form of contagion travels faster than a virus. And that’s fear. – Dan Brown, Inferno

It appears reaction to Coronavirus has wreaked more carnage globally than the virus itself. Although a 2-3% mortality rate is nothing to sneeze at, it’s not exactly a Biblical plague either; even if virtually none of it passes the sniff test.

Given how Coronavirus has been reported, coupled with how it’s been handled, its dubious origins, the alleged number of infected and deceased, as well as the age and general health of those who are reported to have died… something stinks.

As I indicated in my last article, it seems Coronavirus has, indeed, become the new Terrorism®. The dark powers want the panic. They need the hysteria. Why? For diversion, control, or all the above.

There can be no doubt the mainstream media is NOT trying to downplay COVID-19. Just the opposite. Except what makes this latest remarketing of coronavirus different than 911®, Weapons of Mass Destruction, and The War on Terror, is that, this time, the Alternative Internet is on board – even to the point of citing Orwellian Media sources.

In any event, healthy skepticism is not close-mindedness, per se, because we may one day have a genuine pandemic on our hands. But Coronavirus® doesn’t present the way one would expect if real. Instead, the hysteria has a sort of Y2K vibe to it all.

So I ask you, Dear Reader, what if all the numbers and the reporting regarding the contagiousness, infectivity, and mortality of Coronavirus® were completely erroneous? Or, worse…, complete bullsh*t like the Russian Dossier and the whistleblower behind Operation Ukrainian Impeachment.

What if the Chinese were punked?

What if every single human being on earth who has ever lived, has had coronaviruses in their system at one time or another and the math was exactly the same?

What if SARS and MERS were similar psyops played out…. when? During peak flu season.

Because, if all the fundamentals are wrong, then so will be the conclusions.

Let us count the ways Coronavirus® fails to pass the sniff test:

1.) The Hype

Again, this blogger’s speculation is that Coronavirus is the remarketing of coronavirus via COVID-19®, and the selective reporting is the hype. Because this urgency behind Coronavirus in the news makes African AIDS look like the sniffles.

It also has become completely obvious that certain names/entities consistently appear in the COVID-19® coverage (in both the mainstream and alternative media): The Gates Foundation, John Hopkins University, and UK’s The Guardian.

From last fall: Event 201, a pandemic exercise to illustrate preparedness efforts

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.

(More on that in # 3 below)

And this from a few days ago:

Governments Will Use The Coronavirus Card To Downgrade Estimates And Increase Interventionism

The John Hopkins University Coronavirus Global Cases Monitor shows that the mortality rate of the epidemic is very low. At the close of this article, 87,470 cases, 2,990 deaths and 42,670 recovered. It is normal for the media to focus on the first two figures, but I think it is important to remember the last one. The recovered figure is more than ten times the deceased one. This should not make the reader ignore the epidemic, but it is also worth reading the scientific study that shows that the death rate in citizens under 60 is less than 1.3%, 0.2% in young population, and on average it is a maximum of 4% (“The Epidemiological Characteristics of an Outbreak of 2019 Novel Coronavirus Diseases”, February 2020).

Additionally, the John Hopkins people have been incessantly interviewed throughout the cable news universe.

Now consider the timeline: On Sunday, February 2, 2020, the first COVID-19 death outside of China was reported:

Global development Coronavirus: first death outside China recorded as total fatalities pass 300 Man from Wuhan has died in a Philippines hospital, says WHO, as Xi Jinping orders 1,400 more medical workers into Wuhan Global development is supported by

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Sun 2 Feb 2020 11.08 EST

Indeed. The Gates Foundation. And the hits keep coming.

What about the timing of the first recorded COVID-19® death that occurred outside of China? It was one day before the Iowa Caucuses were held (2-3-2020) where the results were massaged to raise Mayor Pete over Bernie and bump Biden to the bare minimum viability.

It was also two days before the Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined in Japan (more on this in # 4 below) and three days before Trump was acquitted in the Senate.

Certainly, it would be a stretch to believe the hype behind a “new” global virus would be geared to somehow affect the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election… but in the age of 911, Russiagate, and Operation Ukrainian Impeachment – would anything surprise me?

Nope. Probably not.

However, it could be that everything we’re seeing regarding COVID-19 is real; which would be amazing since it would be the first time in decades the Orwellian Media got it right. Maybe even the first time ever.

And, now, it’s been reported Coronavirus® “threatens to disrupt” the 2020 Campaign.

Empty stadiums and no more selfie lines? Coronavirus becomes 2020 X-factor. If the virus does spread, the mechanical implications for campaigns could be profound.

And what about The Guardian? Always The Guardian:

Coronavirus: Pence defends Trump Jr claim Democrats want ‘millions’ to die | World news | The Guardian

Why, those tenacious Brits are everywhere. Even on the ground in Washington State?

Coronavirus: Washington state nursing home placed on lockdown | World news | The Guardian

Because Coronavirus® is everywhere. All day. Every day.

An especially good benchmark is what’s being reported via cellphone apps because these are primarily what the Bubbleheads see. The headlines are also queued onto internet browsers and e-mail platforms.

This from Yahoo News recently:

Global virus death toll tops 3,000 as cases soar around world

But after several paragraphs of doom, we read, way down the page, that the second death in Washington State was…

….a man in his 70s with underlying conditions….

Again, nothing to sneeze at, but still not the Bubonic Plague either, as it seems to be presented in the media.

Like SARS, coronavirus is pneumonia. But is COVID-19® worthy of the hype with a 1-3% mortality rate? Especially, when most of those who have died were considered “medically high risk”?

Again, it seems the panic over COVID-19® is causing more problems than the virus itself.

So maybe Churchill had a point when he said: “The only thing to fear is fear itself.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO): pneumonia killed 808,694 children under the age of 5 in 2017, accounting for 15% of all deaths of children under five years old.

That’s 67,000+ a month! Little kids dying around the world.

Where were the headlines?

But COVID-19? Less than 100,000 infected and a little more than 3,000 reported deaths at the time of this writing. And that’s the John Hopkin’s numbers. But even IF the reporting was bogus and the mortality rate was as high as 6 to 11% as some have claimed, then wouldn’t faulty reporting mean the number of infected could be higher as well? And wouldn’t that reduce the mortality rate also?

Furthermore, if COVID-19 spreads so easily, then why only less than 100,000 cases worldwide? Especially considering that China is the most populous nation on earth.

Now consider that Aspiration Pneumonia has a mortality rate of 21% overall, 29% hospital-associated, and 30-62% in “older, sicker patients”.

And, according to the CDC Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report :

CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 32 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths from flu.

Honestly, it seems COVID-19 has even less stamina worldwide than Joe Biden on the campaign trail.

The New England Journal of Medicine has speculated that coronavirus could be no worse than the flu:

An editorial published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine speculated that the coronavirus currently causing panic in world markets could turn out no worse than “a severe seasonal influenza” in terms of mortality.

So is COVID-19 real or is it a marketing gimmick? How would you know for sure?

2.) “The Eyes of Darkness”

Paradoxically, Coronavirus Was Eerily Predicted in a 1981 Novel:

…Throughout his career, [Dean] Koontz wrote under several pen names including David Axton, Deanna Dwyer, K.R Dwyer, Brian Coffey, and Leigh Nichols. It is with this last pen name that Koontz wrote the novel The Eyes of Darkness in 1981 – a “suspense thriller” that is causing even more “suspense thriller” nearly 40 years after its original publication. ….the virus is called Wuhan-400 because it was developed at their “RDNA labs outside of the city of Wuhan”. As you might know, the epicenter of the actual Coronavirus outbreak is in Wuhan.

The severe “pneumonia-like illness” was to “spread throughout the globe” in what year? Answer: “in 2020”.

The story also featured a scientist named Li Chen which is an amazing coincidence considering a guy by the name of Li Wenliang was the actual COVID-19 whistleblower in Wuhan who, by the way, was a 33-year-old ophthalmologist. Yes. An eye doctor.

Coronavirus kills Chinese whistleblower ophthalmologist – American Academy of Ophthalmology

The 33-year-old doctor was the first to raise the alarm about the coronavirus in late December. Using the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Li attempted to warn his colleagues about a cluster of SARS-like pneumonia cases. As his posts went viral, he realized that he “would probably be punished.” Within days, he was summoned by Chinese officials and forced to sign a letter accusing him of “making false comments” that had “severely disturbed the social order”. A copy of that letter was later posted on Weibo. Following the incident, Dr. Li returned to work and, unfortunately, contracted the virus from an asymptomatic glaucoma patient…

So, let’s see…

Kind of adds a whole new dimension to 2020 vision, no?

3.) October, 2019: “Event 201” in New York City & the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan, China

Most sources point to December 2019, or January 2020, as the beginning of Coronavirus®. In truth, it started in October 2019 – when the Event 201 conference took place in New York City and at the exact same time the 2019 Military World Games were holding its opening ceremonies.

The video embedded below is the Gates Foundation / John Hopkins “Event 201 Pandemic Exercise” highlight reel. It was posted on 11-4-2019 and showcases “GNN” (simulated) “news anchor reports” designed to generate (simulated) urgency:

In accordance to my last article entitled: “The Pluses and Minuses of Perceived Slyness, Stuffed Sinuses, and Coronaviruses”, note how the above video demonstrates a real-world U.N. Contingency Team (a consistent Hollywood remedy) arguing for increased centralization and coordination between the U.N. and World Health Organization (WHO) with “private sector supply chains”.

Beginning at the 7:01 mark, the “GNN Simulation” factors how “THE PANDEMIC IS CAUSING A GROWING GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS” – followed by commentary from real-life Chinese and U.S. CDC officials.

At the 8:15 mark, the GNN news simulation addresses how portions of the internet were shut down to “quell panic”.

And, if you don’t believe Coronavirus® is about control, then watch the “Scenario Epilogue” from the 10:03 mark to the end.

Keep in mind the “Event 201” exercise occurred in October 2019 and corresponded exactly with the 2019 Military World Games, hosting 110 nations and thousands of military members from around the world in… yes… WUHAN CHINA…. amidst a “malaria” outbreak in what we now know to be as ground zero of the Coronavirus outbreak weeks before the virus was first reported.

Accordingly, the Global Times posted an article entitled “Five foreign athletes from military world games in Wuhan infected with malaria, not COVID-19 in October, 2019: hospital head”, that has since been scrubbed from the internet. However, here is a screenshot showing the search result as proof the article once existed:

Do you believe in coincidence or conspiracy? You’re probably right.

4.) The Diamond Princess

Remember the Diamond Princess Cruise ship where the coronavirus quarantine was described to be a disaster?

On February 4, 2019, the day before Trump was acquitted in the senate, the ship was first quarantined with 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board.

The Guardian reported the following on 2-5-2020

Of a further 273 people on board who have since been tested, 31 results had come back and of those 10 were positive, Japan’s health minister, Katsunobu Kato, said on Wednesday. It is not clear whether more tests would be carried out. None of the 10 infected people – three each from Japan and Hong Kong, two Australians, one American and one Filipino crew member – had severe symptoms, public broadcaster NHK said. Separately, health checks began on 1,800 passengers and crew on a second cruise ship docked in Hong Kong, after 30 staff members reported symptoms including fever, according to Reuters.

By Feb 8th it was reported 63 people were ill and by Feb 10th, 24 Americans were said to be suffering from coronavirus.

Then, a week later, the cruise line itself updated the following on their website: 169 new cases on February 18th and the “end of the quarantine and disembark process” on February 19th and 20th.

Seriously? Really?

According to one report so far, six people who were on the Diamond Princess have now died with 705 of the 3,711 infected = a 19% infection rate within a poorly handled quarantine. We also know at least two of the deceased were in their eighties.

Given the quarantine began a month ago – either the incubation process takes longer – or – the death rate is far lower than 6-11% as some are now claiming – or the testing or reporting is FUBAR?

Regardless, something is off. Because shouldn’t we be hearing more dire news on the Diamond Princess passengers by now? Especially given the first-person accounts of the overall sloppiness of the quarantine itself; and the alleged high infectivity of the virus.

Now consider this: Infected U.S. passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship were brought to Travis Air Force Base in northern California . Then, days later, the media exploded over the first case of “unknown origin” in California. Except, reports said…

It’s also possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected.

Oh, and where was this person infected via “unknown origin”? Answer:

California officials said the person is a resident of Solano County

And guess where Travis Air Force Base is located? You guessed it: Solano County California – just northeast of San Francisco.

So I ask you: Do the governing authorities and media want the virus to spread or the fear of the virus to spread?

Now consider another first-person account:

“I have the coronavirus. So far, it isn’t that bad.”

By Carl Goldman, The Washington Post|February 28, 2020:

I caught the virus on the Diamond Princess… ….Our test results had not arrived before we boarded buses for the airport, where two U.S. government planes waited for us. …As we took off from Tokyo, I had a bit of a cough… …When I woke up, I had a fever.. …So I took a seat in the quarantine area and fell back asleep until we touched down in California, at Travis Air Force Base… …Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came onto the plane and said that three of us who had been cordoned off would fly to Omaha (with our spouses, if they wanted to come along). The CDC had a quarantine location at the University of Nebraska’s hospital

It’s also true that some of the Diamond Princess passengers were flown to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

So… let’s see… before their test results were back, authorities migrated infected Americans from a cruise ship to buses and then airplanes. Then, they planted the highly infectious patients, and their spouses, in California, Texas, and Nebraska.

What could possibly go wrong?

Oh, yeah. Oops!

Even Dean Koontz could not have imagined it better.

5.) Control

These just in… like clockwork; and right on schedule:

Epidemics like coronavirus are putting a spotlight on contactless biometrics

This is a guest post by Mohammed Murad, vice president, global sales and business development, Iris ID. The world is in the grip of a coronavirus epidemic the impact of which extends well beyond people’s health…

And

Coronavirus: China to boost mass surveillance machine, experts say

KEY POINTS The Chinese government has enlisted the help of technology companies to create products to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Technologies from drones to facial recognition are being used to track people. Experts told CNBC that the ramp up in surveillance could continue even after the virus is contained.

and

It also appears Americans must prepare for “significant disruption” and Orange Man bad:

CDC warns Americans of ‘significant disruption’ from coronavirus

U.S. health officials issued a strong warning about novel coronavirus on Tuesday despite remarks from the Trump administration stating they have the situation under control. Until now, health officials said they’d hoped to prevent community spread in the United States. But following community transmissions in Italy, Iran and South Korea, health officials believe the virus may not be able to be contained at the border and that Americans should prepare for a “significant disruption.”

Once again, it could be this latest incarnation of coronavirus is a real killer and the mortality rates now being reported are completely bogus.

Perhaps the Chi-coms started the conflagration to smoke-out the protests (and protesters) in Hong Kong. This slick embedded video (right here) shows cell-phone footage of the crackdown in China. Perhaps this is the real suppressed news regarding Coronavirus®. It would certainly qualify as a possible motive – and opportunity. And, relatively speaking, Wuhan / Hubei province is in (somewhat) close proximity to Hong Kong – and, even, Taiwan.

Or maybe the global financial elite wanted to burn down China’s economy and cause civil strife in order to secure Hong Kong and/or Taiwan. Or it could be the globalists desire the Asian flu to spread like wildfire around the globe in order to centralize power with a new world order and cashless financial system.

It’s also possible the Centralizers have been trying to light just the right-sized fire for some time with the burning matches of Bird flu, Swine flu, SARS, MERS, et al, all of which, so far, have extinguished upon the damp grass of the human immune system – and prior to the flames taking hold.

It could be they got it just right this time.

If I believed in coincidences, I might even say it could be naturally occurring.

Maybe the time has come – and, as the musician Frank Zappa previously predicted, the “illusion” has become “too expensive” to maintain” and we’re now about to “see the brick wall at the back of the theater”.

It any event, it appears Coronavirus® has arrived on schedule and at the perfect time. And here is an article speculating on why:

5+ NWO Agendas Accompanying the Coronavirus Epidemic

Centralized Control of Information, i.e. Censorship and Narrative Control The Cashless Agenda Martial Law Quarantines Mandatory Vaccination Bill Gates’ ID2020: Digital Identification via Microchipping Agenda 2030: Wuhan Slated to be one of China’s Smart Cities Is the Coronavirus Epidemic a Race-Based Bioweapon?

Again…, a bad cold, a bioweapon, or a Biblical plague: At this point, what difference does it make?

6.) Considerations Regarding COVID-19, Trump, & the Economy

It is very interesting how the same people who, just a few weeks ago, were talking about Trump taking the blame for any economic downturn prior to the election, are now accepting of the current market carnage as due to Coronavirus. And this is no surprise because the Orwellian Media has universally blamed the COVID-19® outbreak for the economic volatility.

Here is another example from one of the largest news sources in the digital bubble, Yahoo, which is incessantly spraying smart devices around the globe:

Coronavirus has ravaged the stock market and the extreme selling may just be starting

Proceed with caution, value-seeking investors. The hammer job done on stocks at the hands of the spreading coronavirus may just be getting started if history and common sense are any guides. ….The current correction spurred by fears of the coronavirus morphing into a global pandemic — where $2.5 trillion has been wiped off the value of U.S. stocks since last Wednesday’s high per S&P data — is approaching the average bull market percentage pullback. But the losses have come in only four days and there remains significant uncertainty as to how bad Corporate America’s profits will be hit.

Won’t coronavirus take Trump off the perception hook for the economy? Because the global financial elite COULD have crashed the markets and then blamed Trump (and Brexit) for the sins of nationalism, populism, tax cuts and trade isolationism.

But now, if COVID-19 takes the blame, how can the Dem’s tack it to Trump before the November election? Because, right now, the only ones who look bad are those who are politicizing the outbreak = Trump’s opponents and the media.

So, what are the implications? And will they matter?

There remains the possibility that COVID-19 could actually help Trump get reelected; especially if the virus (with its low mortality rate) fizzles in the sun like SARS.

Keep in mind Trump also initiated a travel-ban in January as a response to COVID-19 – a move that as widely ridiculed by his opponents.

And if this was a manmade and/or marketing campaign to burst the bubble, what do you suppose are the actual implications of that? Think it through very carefully because the ramifications are yuge.

No matter what, it remains to be seen if Coronavirus is one of the best things to happen to Trump prior to November 3, 2020. Or the worst.

Conclusion

There are far better depopulaters than COVID-19 – like AIDS in Africa, as an example. But… advertising works.

Ask yourself what would happen if the headlines were all exclaiming COVID’s 98% survival rate. And perhaps an even better question is why the headlines are NOT exclaiming COVID’s 98% survival rate.

What is the real propaganda here?

Propaganda: :the spreading of ideas, information, or rumor for the purpose of helping or injuring an institution, a cause, or a person :ideas, facts, or allegations spread deliberately to further one’s cause or to damage an opposing cause

Who do you believe? W.H.O.? The CDC? The Orwellian Media? The Democratic presidential candidates? Team Trump? The Drudge Report? The Alternative Internet?

Why?

Because, it seems Coronavirus® has all the appearance of “hype”– like it’s being milked for all it’s worth. Like trying to prop up Joe Biden with duct-tape and knee-braces to stumble across each state’s primary finish line.

But, to be sure, the public reactions, including within the financial markets, are real. Just like clockwork. And I do believe vaccines and quarantines have the potential of being more dangerous than common, or even uncommon, coronaviruses.

It could be COVID-19 was tweaked to become highly infectious and maybe the elite loosed the virus on the unsuspecting Chinese as an end-game checkmate; and are now using the media to hype it for all it’s worth.

Or maybe the Chi-com’s have used the virus as cover to neutralize “infected” protesters.

In any event, it appears governments have strived to create panic and financial collapse to promote a hoax that would accomplish the destruction.

Why? Because they feel it’s time.

