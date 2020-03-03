Six Years Later, There Is Still No Political Will To Solve Eastern Ukraine’s Crisis

southfront.org

On February 27th, Vladimir Zheglov, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE gave a speech at a meeting of the at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on the situation in Ukraine and the need to implement the Minsk accords in Vienna.

He spoke of what transpired 6 years ago when the coup took place that removed Viktor Yanukovych from his presidential position.

“By the way, Washington is fully aware of the American role in the destruction of the Ukrainian state. Neither the distribution of food on the “Maidan” by US Deputy Secretary of State V. Nuland nor the coordination and, in fact, “manual control” from a number of Western capitals by the instigators of the riots can be erased from history.”

He reminded of the documentary which Michael Caputo recently released.

He further mentioned that little progress has been made in the direction of finding justice for those who were killed in the Maiden, be it protesters or security personnel.

“The tragedy of the Maidan, accompanied by the massacres of both protesters and law enforcement officials, still has not received a proper legal assessment. The society has not been given clear answers who, where, from whom, from what and why shot, killing people. But other information is being accumulated – who and why hid the truth about those events. Of course, we drew attention to the recognition recently made on the air of one of the Ukrainian television channels by the general of the Georgian army, the former commander of the Panther battalion Tristan Tsitelashvili. According to him, the post-Maidan authorities promised him a “good and beautiful life” for silence about the role of Georgian snipers in the days of February 2014, which were terrible for Kiev.”

And as a result of what transpired in 2014, the coup government, instead of attempting to solve the issues in Ukrainian society, rather began persecutions of dissent in an effort to consolidate its power.

The repression, according to Zheglov, frightened the residents of southeastern Ukraine, who advocated greater autonomy.

“However, instead of dialogue, the “Maidan” authorities used an army and armed nationalists against them. They introduced tanks and heavy artillery, began shelling peaceful cities. The civil crisis turned into an armed confrontation.”

And 6 years later, there’s no peace in eastern Ukraine. With provocations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces “incidentally” taking place on the even of significant international events.

“On February 18th, before a meeting of the UN Security Council on the fifth anniversary of the adoption of its resolution 2202, which approved the Minsk “Set of Measures,” the Ukrainian military tried to carry out a sabotage operation in the Zolotoy district.”

He reminded of how the Ukrainian citizens, evacuated from China, and likely not even infected with COVID-19 were met with violent protests on February 22nd, and the overnight shelling of Donetsk that was carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“The political forces that came to power following the coup in 2014 made aggressive nationalism a state ideology in Ukraine, set the “standard” for discrimination and the violation of fundamental human rights in relation to entire groups of the country’s population.

The current leadership of Ukraine is generous in the rhetoric of national reconciliation, but instead of real steps is moving in the opposite direction. Discrimination continues in the linguistic, religious, cultural, economic and political fields.”

He concluded his address, by claiming that Kiev has no plans to implement any commitments under the Minsk agreements and of the Normandy Four.

“Moreover, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine V. Priestayko, speaking recently at the UN, once again justified the need to revise the Minsk “Package of Measures”, approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2202, which some provisions are allegedly “impossible to implement”. The facts show that in Kiev there is simply no political will to fulfill its obligations in accordance with the letter of this document, which was once again demonstrated by yesterday’s meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk.”

Zheglov concluded that, there could be no “but” and “if” in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and the agreements by the Normandy Four, but they should simply be fulfilled in order to ensure lasting peace and return to normality.

In eastern Ukraine, reports of ceasefire breeches are constant, with the Ukrainian side entirely blaming Donetsk and Luhansk, and saying that it is forced to respond because of the aggression by “Russian forces.” No surprise Luhansk and Donetsk self-defense forces are blaiming the Kiev regime for violations.

Most recently, Ukrinform reported that along the borders of Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk, Russia had deployed 90,000 troops and various other equipment and that Kiev felt threatened.

“In total, about 87,000-90,000 servicepersons (in particular, more than 35,000 members of the 1st and the 2nd army corps) of the Armed Forces of Russia are stationed along the state border of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea. There are also 1,100 tanks, 2,500 armored fighting vehicles, 1,600 artillery and missile systems, 340 combat aircraft, 240 combat helicopters, more than 50 ships/boats and 6 submarines,” Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said.

