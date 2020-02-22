Slouching Toward “Increasingly Autocratic Inclinations”: Trump in 2021

We now know why Joseph Maguire, the outgoing director of national intelligence, has been replaced by Richard Grenell, the incoming director of national disinformation.

Trump was furious that Maguire had allowed a subordinate, speaking on behalf of several intelligence agencies, to inform elected Republican and Democratic representatives of the American people that Russia intends not only to interfere with the 2020 general election, but the Democratic primaries as well.

In brief, Trump is again welcoming Russian interference into our electoral process, although, as in 2016, his collusion with Vladimir Putin’s military intelligence is to be hushed; the US president is actively, stealthily “rigging” his reelection effort, though he’ll scream rigged! only if he loses.

Enter Mr. Grenell, a Martin Bormannlike hack of unAmerican Trumpism, who, writes former National Security Council staffer Jonathan Stevenson, “generally ignores the factual dossiers prepared for him at the [German] embassy” where he serves as ambassador, and will continue in that role even as he assumes the crucial duties of DNI — a direct slap in the face of the entire U.S. intelligence community.

Adds Stevenson, Grenell as DNI is “intended to ensure that any U.S. intelligence assessments and warnings of Russian meddling in the 2020 election are downplayed and withheld from Congress” — i.e., withheld from Democratic members of Congress — “if not completely suppressed.”

Seen from the most cynical angle, which is the only angle from which one should see this loathsome administration, Trump’s future suppression of vital information (via Grenell) to Democrats is but Step 1 of Trump’s gradual repression of Democrats — the repression if not elimination of opposition parties being a trademark of authoritarian regimes.

Should Trump rig the 2020 election to the point of his reelection, prepare for a mammoth, draconian resuscitation of the original Sedition Act, in which the Wilson administration prosecuted and imprisoned opponents of his war policies; one hapless German immigrant, for example, was incarcerated merely for exclaiming, on a Kansas City sidewalk, “God damn the United States!”

Such official government madness generally arises during times of war — which President Wilson anticipated, while also lamenting the imminent madness — but Trump is universally hypersensitive to any criticism at any time over any policy or presidential acts. As NSC Stevenson correctly concludes his op-ed: “[Trump’s] increasingly autocratic inclinations ominously shine through.”

