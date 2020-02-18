Smoke Rises Over Darat Izza As Syrian Army Advancing In Western Aleppo

southfront.org

Smoke is rising over the militant-held town of Darat Izza in the province of Aleppo as units of the Syrian Army is advancing towards it. The town is the stronghold of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda). An intense bombing campaign that targets Darat Izza is the indication that the rule of the terrorist group in the area may soon end.

