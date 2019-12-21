So the Democrats Got What They Wanted…

David Harris Jr’s laughter is infectious!

He talks about how House Democrats know they don’t have a case and they’re saying they may withhold their articles of impeachment for a rainy day.

He bursts out laughing, “What the Hell is wrong with you people? Are you kidding me? You put the country through all of this – you put the country through all of this madness – you put the country through this, just so you could drop it?

“…I actually saw an older black gentleman today at the airport and I had my Trump2020 hat on and he said, ‘I like your hat,’ and then he said, ‘Is the President in trouble?’

“I said nah, he’s not in any trouble.’

He said, ‘Well, it kind of looks like it.’

“Well, Folks, that’s what the Democrats were trying to do: Make average everyday Americans that do support this President worry that for some reason, somehow, for these sham, abuse-of-power and ‘Obstruction-of-Congress’, that that was going to somehow get the president taken out of office.

“Well, it’s not. All it’s done is rile up a whole lot of Americans and hopefully wake up a lot of Americans to see that the Democrats are really just full of hot air and cow dung!”