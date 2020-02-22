So, this is democracy?

Throughout our history, our electorate has often promoted “enlightened” aristocrats to the highest office in the land. Washington, both Roosevelts, and Kennedy appear on presidential Top-Ten lists of most – if not all – historians. Not as easily identifiable as wealth, those presidents also possessed the vision, intelligence, courage and gravitas necessary to be considered “great”.

Fast forward to 2020, and we now have three billionaires vying for the Office of the Presidency – well, actually we have one “alleged” billionaire and two bona-fide billionaires.

It’s anybody’s guess what Trump is actually worth. He guards his financial records like his spirit animal, the badger, guards its cache of juicy grubs. One thing seems obvious – whatever Trump is actually worth, major sources of his wealth appear to be ill-gotten proceeds derived from serial bankruptcies and cheating vendors, investors, “university” students and “charity” contributors – no doubt, all of that merely the tip of the sleaze-berg.

Tom Steyer, billionaire and Trump-impeachment advocate, has deftly transitioned from Trump irritant to would-be challenger. Steyer has bought his way onto Democratic debate stages by carpet-bombing political ads in South Carolina and Nevada – juicing his poll numbers in those states.

Steyer reminds me of local business owners who insist on doing their own TV commercials even though they’re stiff and awkward, and the end product is horrible. Steyer isn’t quite that bad, but his candidacy is going nowhere.

After being removed from the Nevada debate, Steyer needs to secure a delegate from the Nevada caucuses if he wants to continue his campaign.

If Steyer really wants to help the causes he claims are near and dear, he should divert the millions of dollars he’s wasting on his quixotic presidential campaign to democratic senatorial campaigns where he has an opportunity to help achieve something game-changing.

When Bernie Sanders established a national lead in presidential polling, the Democratic establishment lit the Bat signal – or rather the Bloom signal. Clintonistas, and other Democratic plutocrats, became apoplectic when Sander’s strong performance in early debates and popularity with Democratic voters propelled him past the tail-spinning Joe Biden.

