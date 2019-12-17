“Solutions Concerning the Future of Donbass Must Be Coordinated With the Republics”: Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik Held a Joint Briefing in Donetsk

On December 17th the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin and the head of the Lugansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik held a joint briefing, during which the positions of the People’s Republics of Donbass were announced with regard to the actions of the Ukrainian authorities, including the substitution of the essence of the Minsk Agreements.

“Today, Leonid Pasechnik and I decided to hold a joint press conference to present the positions of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in connection with the recent meeting of the heads of the Normandy Four countries.

The summit showed us what we already had an opportunity to see: with the arrival in Kiev of new authorities nothing has changed for the people of Donbass. Zelensky and his team, in fact, continue Poroshenko’s policy, based on complete indifference to the fate of millions of residents and aimed at ‘reintegrating’ back ONLY TERRITORY,” said Denis Pushilin.

He stressed that the official version of the final communiqué is absolutely clear and unambiguous, That the Ukrainian President confirms the obligation to reach an agreement with us on all legal aspects of special status – including amendments to the law on special status, And changes to the constitution to make Donbass’ special status permanent, And laws and regulations arising from and aimed at the implementation of a special status.

“All of this must be agreed directly with us, taking into account the peculiarities of the historical and economic development of Donbass. Moreover, I emphasise that absolutely all issues related to the future of Donbass must be agreed with us – people who remained on their land, who were chosen by the people to defend and develop our Republic,” said Denis Pushilin.

In turn, the Head of the LPR noted that the actions of Zelensky and his team do not lead to the settlement of the conflict.

“The meeting in the ‘Normandy format’ that took place on December 9th demonstrated that nothing has changed for the people of Donbass: Poroshenko’s policy has continued. The attempt to drag through the Rada a law on decentralisation that is inconsistent with the Republics is a direct violation of the Minsk Agreements, which makes this normative legal act null and void not only for us, but also for all participants of the ‘Normandy format’. The desire to substitute in the negotiations the residents of the Republic – torn apart by the UAF – with dependent and managed former residents of Donbass who are holed up in Kiev after fleeing from their native land is the reception of thimbleriggers from the markets of the 90s, which Zelensky and his team currently resemble. These people do not influence anything in the Republics, make no decisions and, accordingly, will not lead to a settlement of the conflict. We state: in the absence of direct negotiations with representatives of the inhabitants of the DPR and LPR, the end of the war is impossible,” said Leonid Pasechnik.

