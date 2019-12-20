Something Big Is About To Happen,Think Admiral Rogers, Think Brennan – Episode 2051

SPREAD THE WORD

BJ just pushed BREXIT forward, it cleared the first hurdle in Commons and the BREXIT bill has been hardened so the EU cannot attack it.The MSM has conceded that the US economy is doing well, they had no choice. Trump and the patriots control the economic narrative. The [DS]/Ds are trying to change the Senate arena, they will try to flip Rs,Patriots are ready to counter. [JB] is now in the crosshairs, Durham is now looking for it all, the hunters have now become the hunted. Q drops more bread, warns us that something big is coming, think Rogers, think Brennan. The patriots have the [DS]/Ds trapped the American people are not with them, they stand alone, they are exposed.

Current News – 12.20.2019

Economy

Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill cleared its first hurdle in the House of Commons , with the legislation reportedly “Gina Miller proofed” to stop non-elected EU loyalists from interfering in the democratic will of the people.

Members of Parliament have voted 358 to 234 in favour of the second reading of the EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, with a majority of 124.

New measures in the bill include legally prohibiting the government from delaying Brexit any further by extending the transition period, which puts No Deal back on the table if the EU will not accept a mutually agreeable trade deal.

The bill also restores the primacy of Britain’s courts over EU judges, by giving lower courts the ability to overrule European Court of Justice decisions that have been transposed into British law.

The bill also removes a number of May’s Brexit-frustrating paragraphs, such as: removing a requirement for MPs to have a vote on negotiating objectives; a requirement for negotiation updates presented to the House of Commons every three months; and parliamentary votes to approve or reject a final deal or to extend the transition period. After passing through the House of Commons, the bill will move on for further scrutiny in the Remainer-dominated House of Lords, with the government aiming for it to become law by the exit deadline of January 31st. The bill has also reportedly been framed so that it is impervious to anti-Brexit campaigners launching legal action to stop Brexit or force a soft Brexit, in other words: ‘Gina Miller-proofing’ it. Source: breitbart.com Here in the US, the MSM has no choice now but to admit that the economy statistically is doing incredibly well, every poll than ran the people are on board, the economy is great.

BREAKING… CNN Poll: US Economy Receives Highest Rating in Nearly 20 Years

“CNN Poll: US economy receives its best ranking in nearly 20 years”

That really had to hurt them to put up.

CNN reported:



Overall, 76% rate economic conditions in the US today as very or somewhat good, significantly more than those who said so at this time last year (67%). This is the highest share to say the economy is good since February 2001, when 80% said so.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

“What’s been revealed is a Country in better shape than it’s been in decades. Working men and women in the Country are the beneficiaries of a President who’s doing exactly what he said he was going to do, that is to restore prosperity for all Americans.” @LouDobbs Thank you Lou! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

US Personal Incomes rose 0.5% MoM

US Personal Spending rose 0.4% MoM

incomes that outperformed – up 4.9% YoY, the highest since Dec 2018

After years of stagnation and decline wages are on the rise.

Under Bush it raised: $400 over 8 years

Under Obama it raised: $975 over 8 years

Under Trump: Over $5,000 over 2 1/2 years Source: zerohedge.com

I will be signing our 738 Billion Dollar Defense Spending Bill today. It will include 12 weeks Paid Parental Leave, gives our troops a raise, importantly creates the SPACE FORCE, SOUTHERN BORDER WALL FUNDING, repeals “Cadillac Tax” on Health Plans, raises smoking age to 21! BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal. China has already started large scale purchaes of agricultural product & more. Formal signing being arranged. Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China, & Hong Kong (progress!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Political/Rights

BREAKING: Rep. Ilhan Omar Named as Adulteress in Lover Tim Mynett’s Divorce Settlement

Rep. Omar swore under penalty of perjury while divorcing her husband (brother?) that she hadn’t seen Ahmed N. Elmi since 2011 and didn’t know anyone who could help her contact him.

The consultant, Tim Mynett, was hanging out with Ilhan Omar in public with his 13-year-old son before he told his wife of the affair.



Ilhan Omar was named as an adulteress in divorce court by her lover’s former wife..

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

NYTime put out an article trying to get ahead of what is about to happen

Durham Is Scrutinizing Ex-C.I.A. Director’s Role in Russian Interference Findings

New York Times Report: John Durham Seeking CIA Director Brennan Communications….

So what is Durham looking for . It sounds like U.S. Attorney Durham is looking for what Comey outlined in the “crown material” discussion. From the NYTimes

WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney John Durham appears to be looking for a very specific email written by John Brennan to James Comey. Because Comey wrote another email saying: ..”Brennan is insisting the Crown Material be included in the intel assessment.”

Do you remember the “crown material“?

T he Christopher Steele dossier was called “Crown Material” by FBI agents within the small group during their 2016 political surveillance operation. The “Crown” description reflects the unofficial British intelligence aspect to the dossier as provided by Steele.

So lets back up for a sec, In May 2019 former House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy stated there are emails from former FBI Director James Comey that outline instructions from CIA Director John Brennan to include the “Crown Material” within the highly political Intelligence Community Assessment. on May 23rd, 2017, in testimony -under oath- to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) John Brennan stated [@01:54:28]: GOWDY: Director Brennan, do you know who commissioned the Steele dossier? BRENNAN: I don’t. GOWDY: Do you know if the bureau [FBI] ever relied on the Steele dossier as part of any court filing, applications? BRENNAN: I have no awareness. GOWDY: Did the CIA rely on it? BRENNAN: No. GOWDY: Why not? BRENNAN: Because we didn’t. It wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done. Uh … it was not.. It looks like former CIA Director John Brennan has exposed himself to perjury.

Intelligence Community Assessment. was the brain-trust of John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey. While the majority of content was from the CIA, some of the content within the ICA was written by FBI Agent Peter Strzok who held a unique “insurance policy” interest in how the report could be utilized in 2017. NSA Director Mike Rogers would not sign up to the “high confidence” claims, likely because he saw through the political motives of the report. By looking at the intelligence community work-product, it’s likely Durham will cut through a lot of the chatter and get to the heart of the intelligence motives.

Apparently John Durham is looking into just this aspect: Was the ICA document a politically engineered report stemming from within a corrupt intelligence network?

The importance of that question is rather large. All of the downstream claims about Russian activity, including the Russian indictments promoted by Rosenstein and the Mueller team, are centered around origination claims of illicit Russian activity outlined in the ICA.

If the ICA is a false political document…. then guess what?

Yep, the entire narrative from the JAR and ICA is part of a big fraud .

. Remember Rogers knows it all, we will be talking about this a little later in this report. Source: theconservativetreehouse.com

Geopolitical/Police State

Like a Freight Train’: 9 Out of 10 Virginia Counties Declare Themselves 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries

9 out of 10 Virginia counties in the state declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” and thousands of people expected to show up for a pro-gun rally in the state capital next month.

Source: freebeacon.com

War

Milley argued that the sheer number of agencies and officials that worked on the strategy in Afghanistan would make it too difficult to coordinate on a message to deceive the American people. “You’re looking at probably hundreds of general officers, State Department employees, CIA, the Department of Defense folks. I just don’t think that you can get that level of coordination to do that kind of deception,” he said. Source: thehill.com

Pres. Trump to Establish U.S. Space Force As The Sixth Branch of The U.S. Armed Forces

President Donald Trump will sign the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) formally establishing the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, Space Force after it received bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate . The new branch will operate inside the U.S. Air Force and will defend U.S. national security interests in space.

Source: saracarter.com

Q

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 19 Dec 2019 – 12:27:05 PM

https://twitter.com/M2Madness/status/1207699372055711744📁 What in the absolute hell did I just watch?

Puppet following orders.

Q So did you hear what Pelosi said, it seems she might have slipped up, she said : “We don’t know the arena that we’re in”.Nancy Pelosi has not forwarded the article of impeachment to the Senate, she want’s a fair trial in the Senate, what does she really mean, remember a fair trial is for the accused, so why does she care so much about a fair trail, she doesn’t what is she is saying is that she doesn’t want a fair trial and the DS/Ds are in the process of trying to manipulate the Senate, they are trying to get Republicans on their side, how are they doing this Remember what the DS does, they use blackmail to get to people, most likely they are trying to find things on individuals to put pressure on them, she is trying to flip Republicans so it is not a fair trial, she doesn’t know the arena, she is stalling, trying to create the arena they need. remember the patriots hold all the cards, since she hasn’t filed there is no impeachment, the patriots have what waiting, investigation into the FISA court, declass, criminal investigations, etc…

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 19 Dec 2019 – 12:36:17 PM Anonymous 19 Dec 2019 – 12:32:22 PM ShoutOut17.png ShoutOut18.png >>7560746

Anons love these shoutouts from Q+, Q.

They’re amazing. Directly after a +?

Sometimes after a long day one needs a little pick-me-up.

Q Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 19 Dec 2019 – 12:43:59 PM Nothing is happening.

Q Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 19 Dec 2019 – 12:50:14 PM Anonymous 19 Dec 2019 – 12:44:18 PM Backchannels are important.Know your history and you will know why. Q Makes me think of this. Sum of all fears. There are more good people in the world than there are bad. >>7561023] Also, think ‘White Squal’ re: Cuban M Crisis/ JFK .

Do comms only go to Anons? No

Bigger than you can imagine.

Expand you’re thinking.

Q Like we said before I believe they are trying to change the arena. So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial. Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019 The reason the Democrats don’t want to submit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they don’t want corrupt politician Adam Shifty Schiff to testify under oath, nor do they want the Whistleblower, the missing second Whistleblower, the informer, the Bidens, to testify! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019 Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 19 Dec 2019 – 4:04:18 PM https://www.theepochtimes.com/nsa-director-rogers-disclosed-fisa-abuse-days-after-carter-page-fisa-was-issued_2692033.html📁 NSA Director Rogers Disclosed FISA Abuse Days After Page Warrant Was Issued. Important to read and understand.

Something BIG is coming.

Q What did Admiral Rogers’ discover, Rogers played a major role in uncovering ongoing FISA abuses outside contractors for the FBI were accessing raw FISA data Rogers shut down all “about query” activity on Oct. 21, 2016. “About queries” are particularly worrisome, since they occur when the target is neither the sender nor the recipient of the collected communication—but the target’s “query,” such as an email address, is being passed between two other communicants. , the DOJ and FBI sought and received a Title I FISA warrant on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page . At this point, the FISA court still was unaware of the Section 702 violations. Sometime between Oct. 21 and Oct. 24, 2016, Rogers reported his findings to the DOJ. From there, he presented his findings to the FISA court Rogers appeared formally before the FISA court on Oct. 26, 2016, and presented the written findings of his audit ( Page 4, 14 & 19 of Court Ruling Senate testimony ). “Two days later, on the day the Court otherwise would have had to complete its review of the certifications and procedures, the government made a written submission regarding those compliance problems … and the Court held a hearing to address them.” “The government reported that the NSA IG and OCO were conducting other reviews covering different time periods, with preliminary results suggesting that the problem was widespread during all periods under review.” The FISA court was unaware of the FISA “query” violations until they were presented to the court by then-NSA Director Rogers. Rogers presented his findings directly to the FISA court’s presiding judge, Rosemary Collyer. Collyer and Rogers would work together for the next six months, addressing the issues that Rogers had uncovered. It was Collyer who wrote the April 26, 2017, FISA Court ruling on the entire episode. It also was Collyer who signed the original FISA warrant on Carter Page on Oct. 21, 2016. Rogers informed Collyer of the ongoing FISA abuses by the FBI and NSD just three days after she personally signed the Page FISA warrant. On the morning of Nov. 17, 2016, Rogers traveled to meet President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team at Trump Tower, but didn’t inform DNI Clapper about the meeting. That evening, the Trump team announced they were moving all transition activity to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

from x22report.com