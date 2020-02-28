Special police units protect Russian overseas facilities in Turkey

ANKARA, February 28. /TASS/. Turkish special police forces are ensuring the security of Russia’s overseas facilities in Turkey, Russian Embassy Spokesperson Irina Kasimova told TASS on Friday.

“Security measures have been tightened at the embassy and other Russian overseas facilities in Turkey. Special police forces have been deployed in order to ensure security. Turkey is taking comprehensive measures in this regard,” she pointed out.

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov said earlier that threats had started coming in amid rising tensions in Syria’s Idlib province. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, in turn, stated on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that Moscow expected Ankara to ensure the safety of Russian diplomats.

from https://tass.com/politics/1124751