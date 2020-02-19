Michael Flynn defense: Suppression of FISA report warrants ‘death penalty’ for prosecution

Powell said on Tuesday that “contrary to the government’s response, the IG Report establishes that SSA 1 was chosen and inserted into the presidential briefing for the very purpose of collecting information on Mr. Flynn” and that “this act was outrageous government misconduct that alone warrants dismissal of this prosecution.”

Read full article.

ROBERT STEELE: I have a feeling that house cleaning is about to begin in earnest at DoJ, FBI, CIA, and DoD, as well as the Department of State. There are easily 3,000 people who should be fired, starting with the 1,000 assholes calling for Barr’s departure. In my day that was called insubordination and it was a court martial offense. I nailed all this on 30 December 2016. There are also at least a dozen people that need to be indicted, convicted, and sent to jail before Election Day. John Brennan is #1.

See Especially:

Robert Steele: The Soft Coup Collapses – Blackmail Revealed – What Next? CIA was bluffing, produced no evidence – Russians did not “hack” the election. Is this the beginning of the end of the Deep State in the USA? Can Trump clean house & wage peace? (Trump Revolution 06)

Robert Steele: US IC Allegations Against Russians Are Crap — Our Own Traitors, Not the Russians, Are the Real Enemy, Fake Evidence & Fake News – UPDATE 22

See Also:

Flynn @ Phi Beta Iota

Share this:

https://phibetaiota.net/2020/02/special-sidney-powell-hands-the-fbi-their-ass-flynn-case-is-over/