Sputnik journalists released in Ankara
ANKARA, March 1. /TASS/. Journalists of Sputnik Turkiye, the Turkish bureau of Russia’s Sputnik news agency, have been released after being questioned by the police in Ankara, the journalists’ relatives told TASS on Sunday.
“All of them have been released after being questioned,” one of them said.
01.03.2020 @ 20:01
