This post was originally published on this site

ANKARA, March 1. /TASS/. Mahir Boztepe, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Turkiye, the Turkish bureau of Russia’s Sputnik news agency, has been released by the Turkish authorities in Istanbul, a Sputnik Turkiey spokesperson told TASS on Sunday.

“Yes, that’s true,” the spokesman said when asked to confirm Boztepe’s release.

from https://tass.com/society/1125347