Starting with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Bernie has powerful supporters in Minnesota~~He could win!

[Former vice president Walter Mondale, who also serves as a Minnesota superdelegate, said he doesn’t think the party “will do anything like” supporting Sanders without a majority. “They will each do what they want to do, and somehow they will work it out. God knows how,” he said, adding that he votes “for the person I think should be president.”

During a closed-door meeting in the House Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she would be comfortable with Senator Bernie Sanders as the Democratic nominee.

“I think whoever our nominee is, we will enthusiastically embrace and we will win the White House, the Senate and the House,” Pelosi said.

“We’re way, way, way past the day where party leaders can determine an outcome here, but I think there’s a vibrant conversation about whether there is anything that can be done,” Jim Himes, a Connecticut congressman and super delegate, told the NY Times.]

56 or more key Minnesotans, (officials, community leaders, union members and activists) have endorsed Sanders before Minnesota’s March 3rd primary. A press release distributed to Minneapolis and St. Paul media says these individuals all cited the common themes of Bernie’s consistency and leadership regarding issues like immigration reform, labor rights, universal health care, elect-ability, social, racial and economic justice, and combating climate change as reasons for their support.

Even if Bernie loses the rural Minnesotans and breaks even in the Twin City suburbs, he would still walk away with a health share of the delegates, most of whom are predicted to go for Klobuchar. One thing is for sure: from this list and the kind of names that are here, the old days of the Democrat Farm League, or DFL, are not quite gone and are certainly not forgotten. See the statement by Take Back Minnesota at the conclusion of this article.

On the list are:

Hodan Hassan, State Representative (District 62A) and Assistant Majority Leader, Minneapolis, MN

Carlos Mariani, State Representative (District 65B), St. Paul, MN

Dai Thao, Councilmember (Ward 1), St. Paul, MN

