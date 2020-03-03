State Department Crosses Into AQ-Held Syria for a Photo-Op, Offers Turkey “Ammuniton” for Syria Campaign

US Ambassador to the UN illegally crosses over into Syria, specifically the part held by al-Qaeda. She was there for a photo-op with the world’s most famous acting troupe — the White Helmets:

Grateful to shake the hands of the brave men and women of the #whitehelmets. These are ordinary people doing extraordinary things to save the lives of Syrian victims of Assad’s brutality. America stands with @SyriaCivilDef. pic.twitter.com/aglTMcEiQb — Ambassador Kelly Craft (@USAmbUN) March 3, 2020

It was part of a wider State Department expedition to the Turkish-Syrian border. The US Ambassador to Turkey, and the “Special Envoy” for Syria, James Jeffrey were also there:

NEW – @USAmbUN, @UNReliefChief, Amb. Jeffrey & Amb. Satterfield appear to have visited the Bab al-Hawa area, on the #Turkey–#Idlib border this morning. They announced $108 million of additional aid to provide food, shelter & other immediate needs. pic.twitter.com/65gzNXsMV6 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) March 3, 2020

Jeffrey used the opportunity to promise the Turks “ammunition” for their military operation to defend al-Qaeda’s hold on northwestern Syria:

The United States is willing to give NATO ally Turkey ammunition alongside humanitarian assistance in northwestern Syria where Ankara is in a deepening standoff with Russia, the U.S. special representative for the region said on Tuesday. Addressing reporters in Turkey’s border province of Hatay, James Jeffrey said the United States will ensure that U.S.-made equipment is ready for the Turkish military. The U.S. ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, said at the same briefing that Washington is examining a request for air defenses.

Meanwhile, the British foreign minister was in Ankara reassuring the Turks that UK was also rooting for them:

❝The root cause of this is the reckless and brutal nature of the Syrian regime and the Russian offensive in #Idlib.❞ FS @DominicRaab condemns Russia and the Syrian regime’s military escalation which has forced nearly a million people to flee towards Turkey in recent weeks pic.twitter.com/g075EMRTMu — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) March 3, 2020

Back in the US Lindsey Graham took it to its logical conclusion and demanded a no-fly zone against Russia in Syria:

Very much appreciate what Turkey is doing to stand with the people of Idlib, Syria. It is time for the world, including the United States, to declare a no-fly zone over Idlib before the humanitarian crisis escalates. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 3, 2020

Russia’s Putin and Syria’s Assad are behaving like war criminals. There is one thing I have learned from Syria: ignoring a problem always makes it worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 3, 2020

Indeed, if Turkey is doing such a noble thing in defending al-Qaeda, and Syria and Russia are so wrongheaded in trying to combat it, why not join the war on Turkey’s side?

Oh yeah, maybe because of what the Pentagon pointed out last month:

Here is Raqqa after uk/us intervention https://t.co/hnGXo5Oucs — fred macmillan (@JazWoodbine) March 3, 2020

From https://www.anti-empire.com/state-department-crosses-into-aq-held-syria-for-a-photo-op-promises-turkey-ammuniton-for-syria-campaign/