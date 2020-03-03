State Department Crosses Into AQ-Held Syria for a Photo-Op, Offers Turkey “Ammuniton” for Syria Campaign

US Ambassador to the UN illegally crosses over into Syria, specifically the part held by al-Qaeda. She was there for a photo-op with the world’s most famous acting troupe — the White Helmets:

It was part of a wider State Department expedition to the Turkish-Syrian border. The US Ambassador to Turkey, and the “Special Envoy” for Syria, James Jeffrey were also there:

Jeffrey used the opportunity to promise the Turks “ammunition” for their military operation to defend al-Qaeda’s hold on northwestern Syria:

The United States is willing to give NATO ally Turkey ammunition alongside humanitarian assistance in northwestern Syria where Ankara is in a deepening standoff with Russia, the U.S. special representative for the region said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters in Turkey’s border province of Hatay, James Jeffrey said the United States will ensure that U.S.-made equipment is ready for the Turkish military.

The U.S. ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, said at the same briefing that Washington is examining a request for air defenses.

Meanwhile, the British foreign minister was in Ankara reassuring the Turks that UK was also rooting for them:

Back in the US Lindsey Graham took it to its logical conclusion and demanded a no-fly zone against Russia in Syria:

Indeed, if Turkey is doing such a noble thing in defending al-Qaeda, and Syria and Russia are so wrongheaded in trying to combat it, why not join the war on Turkey’s side?

Oh yeah, maybe because of what the Pentagon pointed out last month:

