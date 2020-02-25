Still think the global supply chain is fine? Proctor Gamble warns of 17,600 products using 9,000 materials from 387 factories in China… ALL impacted by the coronavirus pandemic
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Tags: Armageddon, chaos, consumer products, coronavirus, disruptions, ingredients, outbreak, pandemic, Proctor and Gamble, supply chain
(Natural News) In yet another devastating piece of news for the financial markets and global supply chains, consumer products giant Proctor & Gamble has warned that the company’s 17,600 products used 9,000 materials that come from 387 factories / suppliers across China, and that all of them may be disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Each of these suppliers faces their own challenges in resuming operations,” said CFO Jon Moeller during a speech at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, as reported by CIPS.org.
Chinese demand for both copper and petroleum fuels has plummeted over the last 30 days, indicating a sharp plunge in factory production. CIPS.org quotes a TrendForce report that reveals the coronavirus is hitting the semiconductor industry especially hard, resulting in “high impact” on the smartphone industry due to supply chain chaos.
That same report also explains, “Although automakers can compensate for material shortage through overseas factories, the process of capacity expansion and shipping of goods is still expected to create gaps in the overall manufacturing process.”
As CIPS.org explains, “Analysts Mintec said the virus was “swamping” markets with uncertainty.” According to the article, supply chain chaos is also hitting food and spice markets:
Other products affected include pork – the price has rocketed 167% year-on-year and 11% month-on-month to the first week of February – and chicken, where ships carrying it from the US to mainland China are being diverted to ports in Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Supplies of garlic are also under threat (China commands 80% of the export market), along with dried ginger – prices delivered to the US have grown by 26% quarter-on-quarter.
Proctor & Gamble owns hundreds of brands representing thousands of products globally
P&G is a massive chemical giant, producing thousands of chemically-manufactured consumer products that are sold almost everywhere around the world. These products are, of course, heavily laced with toxic chemicals, making P&G one of the worst polluters in the world when it comes to the use and discarding of their products, but that’s a point for another day.
Some of the many products P&G represents include Dawn dish soap, Tide, Bounce, Cascade, Gain, Ivory soap, Joy, Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Crest, Scope mouthwash, Oral-B, Covergirl, Olay, Gillette, Tampax, Always, Charmin, Tampax, Old Spice and many more.
P&G is also known as a left-wing cult-like “virtue signaling” company that uses advertising to try to attack men and promote cultural “progressivism” along the lines of LGBT themes, including transgenderism. But again, that’s a different topic for a different day.
Seriously, if the world runs out of P&G products, the world would be a far less toxic place.
The bigger story in all this, however, is that if P&G can’t maintain its own supply lines, then many other large manufacturers and retailers won’t be able to maintain their supply lines, either.
And the coronavirus pandemic in China has only just begun. To date, only a tiny percentage of the total population in China has been infected, which means this will continue to play out for many months or even years to come.
In this new podcast, I explain what’s happening with food supply lines in world markets, specifically with food items related to preparedness and survival supplies:
Brighteon.com/41521c23-e906-4782-b319-3e42d2bf3a45
Hear all my coronavirus podcasts and see videos, articles and most at Pandemic.news.
Receive Our Free Email Newsletter
Get independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more.
About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.
Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.
The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.
Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.
Adams is the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.
In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.
In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.
With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.
Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.
Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.
In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.
Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.
Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:
Brighteon.com:
Brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com
Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com
Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com
#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com
iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791
SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger
Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com
Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org
Search engine:
Webseed.com
Take Action: Support Natural News by linking to this article from your website
Permalink to this article:
Embed article link: (copy HTML code below):
Reprinting this article:
Non-commercial use OK, cite NaturalNews.com with clickable link.
from http://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-25-global-supply-chain-proctor-gamble-warns-products-ingredients-coronavirus.html