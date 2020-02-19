Stocks Up, Bonds Up, Gold Up, Dollar Up, Oil Up, Virus-Death-Count Up!

Another day, another new record high in stocks as the Powell-Put is well and truly priced in to save the world no matter what – global pandemic, no problem, hold my beer… the assumption seems to be that The Fed will print again and it’s more than priced in…

Spot The Odd Market Out!

And then there’s this!

Fed: easing

ECB: easing

BOE: easing

BOJ: easing

SNB: easing

Denmark: easing

Australia: easing

Brazil: easing

Russia: easing

India: easing

China: easing

Korea: easing

Indonesia: easing

Turkey: easing

Mexico: easing

Chile: easing

Philippines: easing

South Africa: easing pic.twitter.com/CPZ5ir8SLu — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) February 19, 2020

Does make you wonder, eh?

Gold outperformed post-Fed Minutes as stocks lagged…

Chinese stocks limped lower overnight…

European stocks were all higher with Italy’s FTSEMIB leading the week’s charge…

US equity markets were all higher again today, once again led by new record highs in Nasdaq (and The Dow briefly lifted back into the green for the week, but slid back into the close)… stocks closed weak for the 2nd day in a row after a solid day.

Record highs for S&P and Nasdaq

It would appear the world and their pet millennial has decided that owning stocks is for loser boomers and the real game is buying calls as the put/call ratio across US equity markets has collapsed back near its lowest in 7 years (and lowest ever)…“There are very, very high volumes in options markets – and historically you don’t see volume spikes when the market is going up. People are buying options to get exposure to rallies, not to hedge.”

AAPL erased all of the losses from its outlook cut…

Cyclicals dominated Defensives today…

And momo is dominating value this year…

HY Credit is not playing along with the equity exuberance…

Treasury yields were mixed today with the short-end slightly higher and long-end slightly lower…

30Y yield hovered around 2.00% today…

The yield curve remains inverted (which if The Fed’s Neel Kashkari is to be believed, is a sign of confidence that the Fed knows what it’s doing)…

The Dollar extended its recent gains – up 11 of the last 13 days… to the highest since Oct 2019

The yen tumbled today to its weakest since May (biggest drop in JPY vs USD since Aug 13th), decoupling notably from gold…

Cryptos were flat today, but Ether and Vitcoin back towards unch on the week…

Notably both Bitcoin and Gold have been rising as the volume of global negative-yielding debt has resurged…

Silver remains the week’s best performer but oil surged again today…

Gold continued to rally, pushing to its highest since March 2013 against the dollar…

And back near record highs against the yen…

WTI extended yesterday’s gains ahead of tonight’s API inventory data…

And while Gold and silver are doing ‘ok’, Palladium hit a new record high today (at $2850), up almost 40% YTD…

Finally, you have to laugh…

And it looks like Nasdaq 10k is inevitable now…

And ahead of tonight’s debate, it appears Bloomberg has peaked and Bernie is the man…

And as Bernie leads so the odds of a Trump win in November surges…

