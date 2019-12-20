Su-57 completed 2nd test phase in Syria with distinction

Su-57 has had great success in its new phase of testing on operations in Syria, said the Russian Armed Forces chief of staff.

The fifth-generation Su-57 fighter successfully passed the second test phase in Syria, Russian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov announced at a briefing.

“The experience of the recent armed conflicts, and in particular of counter-terrorist operations in Syria, has given new impetus to improving the system of attack against the adversary,” said the senior official.

“Testing of the fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft continues. They were retested in Syria, where all planned tasks were successfully completed,” said the army general.

Experts have noted that fighting was a perfect opportunity to enable the military to evaluate the flight characteristics of the Su-57 , as well as its suitability for use in extremely hot or desert climates.

Earlier in November 2018, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published a video of the flight of two Su-57 fighters that landed and took off from Hmeymim air base in the western province of Latakia, Syria.

It has also been reported that 5th generation aircraft have completed more than a dozen combat missions against terrorist targets.

Meanwhile, isolated by the Western bloc and confronted with larger military budgets from various regional geopolitical opponents, Iran may have to invest in advanced fighters to bridge the numerical disadvantage.

Despite being named as one of the four “big opponents” of the United States and having managed to expand its influence and project its power in the Middle East, Iran has invested relatively little in its Armed Forces compared to its main regional opponents. , and maintains a reduced defense budget relative to them, explained the Military Watch portal.

Such actors include modern and highly capable armed forces, particularly Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United States. All of these states called for regime change and threatened military intervention against Iran. The growing military cooperation between Israel and Saudi Arabia , specifically targeting Iran, the rapid expansion of the US military presence in the Gulf region, with a focus particularly strong in the air war, and the UAE also maintaining higher spending levels, indicate that their threat to Iran remains real.

In addition, Daesh and al-Qaeda (banned terrorist organizations in Russia and several other countries) have in the past carried out attacks on Iranian targets.

