Su-57 Jets Passed Second Stage Of Testing In Syria: Russia’s General Staff Chief

Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets have successfully passed a second stage of testing in Syria, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov revealed.

Gerasimov said that during the second stage of tesing Syria, Su-57 completed all the planned tasks. No further details were provided.

In 2018, two Su-57 fighter jets were temporarily deployed in Syria in February 2018 where they passed combat tests. The second stage of the testing likely took place in 2019.

Su-57 jets in Syria in 2018:

A joint flight of the Su-57 and the Okhotnik heavy combat drone:

[embedded content]

In December 2019, it was revealed that the Su-57 performed in 16 test flights with its 2nd stage engine “Product 30” (Izdeliye-30):

The first flight of the Su-57 with the Product 30 engine was realized in December 2017th. The engine will get a fully electronic automatic control system and ensure the fighter’s super-maneuverability, thrust-to-weight ratio, stealth characteristics and the ability to perform cruising flights at supersonic speed. Currently, the Su-57 flies with an AL-41F1 engine (Product 117), which are typically equipped on Su-35 fighter jets. The engine of the second stage for the Su-57 fighter (“Product 30”) was developed at the Lyulki Design Bureau under the direction of Evgeny Marchukov and in collaboration with other large Russian engine-building companies. According to known data, “Product 30” is a dual-circuit turbojet engine with afterburner. At the level of some basic ideas, it has similarities with older engines of the AL-31 and AL-41 families, but all of its units were developed anew and using modern technology. The result of this was a noticeable increase in all the basic characteristics, allowing to attribute “Product 30” to the next generation of turbofan engines.

