Summit on Syria will be held if participants agree on the date – Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The quadripartite summit on the Syrian settlement with the participation of Russia, Germany, France, and Turkey will be held if the schedules of the presidents of these countries are aligned, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is a supporter of the summit. [If] it is possible to agree on the schedules of the four presidents, then, of course, the summit will be held,” he said.

“The president of [Russia] this week paid great attention to the situation in Syria and the crisis, in particular around Idlib,” Peskov added.

The only quadripartite meeting on Syria with the participation of the leaders of Russia, Germany, France, and Turkey was held in Istanbul in October 2018.

