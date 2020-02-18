Sunon Charity Foundation Donates over $1.43 million to Fight the Novel Coronavirus

SHANGHAI, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan spreads, Sunon Charity Foundation acted quickly and in unity to fight against this disease. On January 28, Sunon provided an initial $1.43million to relief and containment efforts. Leveraging its global network and rapid response platform, it supplied over 120,000 face masks after the outbreak.

Sunon’s donation is going directly to support the current priorities of frontline health care workers in the battle against the coronavirus epidemic and to help address a severe shortage.

“In the face of this emergency, Sunon is standing firmly with the whole country. We Sunon as a company bears a social responsibility and we will do more to contain the spread of this epidemic. Moreover, I think nonprofit collaborations are more effective and efficient. Shared resources and collective influence will achieve a broader effect,” said Zheng Mingzhi, Sunon Foundation’s chairman, at the donation ceremony.

The public health emergency drove an explosive demand for the medical supplies and buying surgical masks, protective goggles or others has become a challenge around the globe.

“Our team is working together around the clock. Some were looking for quality medical suppliers overseas during the past few days to ensure sustainable supply. Some foreign partners have also provided necessary assistance and offered help with purchase for medical protective supplies. All of these are voluntary actions,” said Cindy, Managing Director of Sunon’s International Business Center. She added that “Right now we are still trying our best to use every possible channel domestically and overseas and will purchase more medical supplies”.

Till now, Sunon purchased 10,000 masks and 965 protective suits from India, 22,000 masks from the United Arab Emirates, 4,700 protective suits from South Africa, and over 6,400 suits from Brazil. Sunon’s team is still racing to buy more available protective masks and suits.

As a leading office solution supplier, Sunon is committed to achieving growth through sustainable practices and taking care of public health. Making a positive impact on society and creating a healthier and happier environment are two integral parts of its day-to-day work. Close collaboration with the government, global partners and civil society is Sunon’s commitment to shoulder its social responsibility and continue its efforts to combat this emerging epidemic.

Sunon Charity Foundation is known for its work on philanthropy. For the past nine years, the Foundation has made several grants to disaster relief and emergency assistance. After the 2008 Wenchuan Earthquake and the 2013 Ya’an Earthquake, four hundred and thirty thousand dollars and two hundred and ninety thousand dollars were separately donated to build two kindergartens. In 2019, it contributed two hundred and ninety thousand dollars to help families affected by Typhoon Lekima rebuild homes.

