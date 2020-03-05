“Super Puke” – US Stocks Crash As Credit Markets & Yields Collapse

So much for the ‘Biden Bounce’. Watching the markets today – as The Dow plunged 1000 points, Treasury yields collapsed to record lows, credit markets imploded, and demands for more Fed intervention exploded – has one veteran trader remarking, “this is becoming a super-puke.”

It seems the stock market is ‘stuffed’ with Fed intervention and ‘just one waffer-thin mint’ more may spark the total destruction of markets.

The market is in panic mode – demanding over 50bps more rate-cuts in March as stocks collapse…

Credit spreads are exploding wider (decompressing 9 of the last 11 days – the biggest blowout since June 2013) – now at their widest since 2016…

Sending an ugly message to stocks…

10Y Treasury yields plunged to new record lows…

And gold (safe-haven) was aggressively bid…

In fact, since The Fed enacted an emergency 50bps rate-cut, Gold is soaring as the dollar and stocks faded…

And before we dive into some of the details, this made us laugh – China – the epicenter of the collapse in global supply chains – has seen its stock market MIRACULOUSLY soar back to pre-Covid-19 levels… as Europe and US crash…

Amid all this chaos, Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P are still up 2-3% on the week, Small Caps and Trannies are red though…

Dow tumbled back below 26k and then the battle began for the algos…

Yesterday’s top was at an almost perfect 50% retrace of the initial crash…

Another 1000-point day for the Dow – just how crazy is this vol? It’s the most extreme since the very peak of Europe’s debt crisis…

On the week, Defensives have dominated with Cyclicals unchanged (although today saw both hit just as hard)…

Bank stocks entered a bear market today, tumbling to their weakest since Jan 2019…

Global Systemically Important Banks are collapsing…

The Big US Banks were clubbed like baby seals…

VIX smashed higher, back above 42 intraday…

The VIX term structure is its most inverted since Lehman…

While stocks feel like they have plunged, they have a long way to go to catch up to bonds’ reality…

Treasury yields crashed today down 10-15bps across the curve with the long-end outperforming…

Yields are hitting record or cycle lows across the entire curve…

The Dollar slipped back to post-Powell-cut lows – this is the lowest for the dollar since January…

Cryptos were bid today, lifting all the major coins into the green for the week…

Commodities were clearly divided today with gold and silver soaring and copper and crude crushed…

WTI plunged back to a $45 handle after OPEC+ talks did not seem to go well (damn you Putin!)…

Gold soared higher all day – to its highest close since Jan 2013

And also surged again Yuan…

Finally, with a h/t to John Lohman, the Coronavirus Fear Index is exploding… “Long panic-buying food, short travel and entertainment”

“Probably nothing!”

