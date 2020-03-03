Super Tuesday Roundup: Rigging for Biden? Other ‘Berning’ Questions

21CentyryWire |

SELFIE POLITICS: Is ex-President Obama working the backchannels to help Biden?

The much anticipated “Super Tuesday” national primary commences today across 14 states as candidates scrap for delegates to take to the Democratic Party convention to be held this summer in Milwaukee.

Shortly after Joe Biden’s expected win in South Carolina last weekend, there was a sudden bloodbath of candidate exits from the primary:

Tom Steyer, billionaire hedge funder and creator of the “Need to Impeach” movement; Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and McKinsey #WineCave guy; and lastly, Amy Klobuchar, sitting U.S. Senator from Minnesota who had zero chance and zero message – all suspended their campaigns.

Which begs the question: What were they really running for, if to only drop out of the race before the primary election’s biggest day?

The Dems seem intent on propping up Biden, who has already self-destructed dozens if not hundreds of times on the campaign trail.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has been on fire of late, traversing the country and drawing good crowds as she continues to be blacked out by mainstream media – all the while hammering home her overarching campaign message of ‘foreign policy is domestic policy.’

Now that Tulsi is in the proverbial ‘Top 5’ (albeit by attrition), will she pull some delegates on Super Tuesday and force the pundits to finally pay attention?

.@TulsiGabbard is on fire 🔥 only active military personnel, only veteran of deployments (2) to Mideast conflict zones, only woman of color & youngest candidate running for president. DNC hates her for resigning as DNC vice chair in 2016, for her integrity & independence. ❤️🇺🇸💪 https://t.co/5Scbo5lkFC — Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) March 3, 2020

And then there’s the current frontrunner Bernie Sanders. Are the Democratic Party elites rigging the primary against Bernie, once again, and this time in favor of Biden?

For commentary on this and more, we turn to writer and political commentator, Stephen Lendman:

Are Dems Rigging Things for Biden?

The hugely corrupted US political process is too debauched to fix, ordinary Americans with no say over how they’re governed.

Elections when held are political theater. Back-room deal-making decides things, not voters.

Going to the polls is a waste of time when so-called elections always turn out the same way under one-party rule with two right wings.

In 2016, Hillary’s Dem party takeover robbed Sanders of the nomination as standard bearer he likely would have won if things were fair.

The process was like holding a world series or super bowl with only one team represented.

Sanders never had a chance and knew it. Are things now manipulated the same way in the race to be Dem standard bearer in November?

Based on his voting record, along party lines most often, Sanders assures continuity if elected to the nation’s highest office.

Yet he’s likely seen not safe enough by Dem party bosses and monied interests backing them.

Despite holding a sizable lead over other Dem aspirants and Trump in an average of national polls, showing him more popular than rivals for the nation’s highest office, things are being manipulated against him to benefit Biden.

Notably ahead of Super Tuesday, Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropped out of the race, their announcements timed to boost Biden’s chances in Tuesday voting — one of many ways the US political system is rigged.

Reportedly Obama and other Dem insiders pushed Buttigieg and Klobuchar to drop out and endorse Biden.

On Monday, they appeared separately with the former vice president to back him — timed ahead of Tuesday primaries in 14 states, including California and Texas, with 1,357 of 3,979 delegates at stake.

Their sellout to party bosses, likely in return for special favors offered, likely boosts Biden’s Super Tuesday chances at Sanders’ expense.

Key is whether Warren will drop out, endorse him, help his campaign, and make it a three-candidate race.

Late entrant/super-rich Bloomberg will likely stay the course as long as he sees a chance to buy the Dem nomination.

A billion here, a billion there thrown at the race is pocket change for a figure worth about $55 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Dem party bosses likely see him as an alternate choice against Sanders if popular support for Biden fades in upcoming primaries.

For now, establishment Dems are publicly endorsing the former vice president — not Obama so far, remaining publicly neutral despite clearly favoring Biden over Sanders.

According to NBC News, “(p)eople close to Obama said the former president has been keeping close tabs on the race.”

“They said the signal has been sent in the past 36 hours that he sees Biden as the candidate to back, and they don’t need Obama to say it publicly or privately.”

Separately, NBC News said sources close to Bloomberg explained that he’s “test(ing) the theory” that Biden won’t be nominated.

So he’s not bowing out of the race at this time even though aware of long odds against him. Based on polls so far, he may not win a single state.

Longstanding establishment figure Biden as US senator and vice president since 1973 reflects virtually everything disturbing about dirty business as usual in Washington.

He never met a US war of aggression against a nonthreatening nation he didn’t wholeheartedly endorse.

Hostile to people of color and the nation’s poor, he’s militantly pro-Wall Street, pro-the military, industrial, security complex, pro Big Oil and Big Pharma.

He supports the humanly destructive war on drugs and US gulag prison system, operating domestically and abroad.

The 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act he championed led to the imprisonment of millions of Black and Latino Americans — largely for illicit drug possession and other nonviolent offenses.

He once argued that Roe v. Wade (a woman’s right to choose, to maintain sovereignty over her own body) “went too far,” adding:

“I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body.”

He backed the notorious Hyde amendment, prohibiting federal funding for abortions.

He supported the anti-consumer 2005 Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act.

It notably made federal and private student loan indebtedness non-dischargeable, debt bondage relief through bankruptcy unattainable.

He backed the 1999 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, repealing Glass-Steagall. The 1930s law separated commercial from investment banks and insurers, among other provisions, curbing speculation — unleashed by this deplorable legislation.

He also backed the 2000 Commodities Futures Modernization Act — preventing regulatory oversight of derivatives and leveraging. It made Wall Street more of a casino, operating on only the house wins rules.

He supported all post-9/11 police state laws — while opposing Net Neutrality.

He never met a tax cut for corporate America and high net-worth households he didn’t endorse.

He’s militantly hostile to all sovereign independent states on the US target list for regime change.

He supports monied interests exclusively over the public welfare he disdains.

Based on his deplorable political record, he’s the worst of all Dem aspirants — a warmaker, not a peacemaker, an anti-progressive, not a man of the people, a shill for powerful interests exclusively, a Hillary clone with a gender difference.

