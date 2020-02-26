Swiss-based CAS registers appeal from England’s Manchester City FC against UEFA

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Wednesday that it registered an appeal from England’s Manchester City FC against a decision of the Union of European Football Associations to suspend the football club from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons.

The Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) ruled on February 14 to exclude Manchester City FC from the European club tournaments for the period of next two seasons citing violations of Fair Play Regulations made by the club between the years of 2012 and 2016. The CFCB also ordered the club to pay a fine of 30 million euros ($32.7 million).

The principle of financial fair play was approved by UEFA Executive Committee in September of 2009 and came into force in 2011. Since then each club participating in UEFA competitions must prove it has no overdue liabilities to other football clubs and its players or tax arrears as well. A football club must also prove that it did not spent more than it earned.

Manchester City FC is currently second with 57 points after 27 matches played in the 2019/2020 Premier League tournament. Liverpool FC tops the standings with 79 points and Leicester City FC is third with 50 points.

from https://tass.com/sport/1124193