Swiss tennis star Roger Federer to skip 2020 French Open after knee surgery

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. World’s No. 3 Roger Federer of Switzerland has underwent a knee surgery and will skip the 2020 French Open as well as several ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments, the Swiss tennis star wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.

This year’s second Grand Slam tournament, the 2020 French Open, is scheduled to run between May 24 and June 8. The ATP tournaments, which Federer will also miss, will be takin place in Dubai (February 24-29), Indian Wells (March 9-22), Miami (March 23 – April 5) and Bogota (April 5-11).

“My right knee has been bothering me for a while,” Federer stated. “I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday.”

“After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery,” he continued. “As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open.”

“I am grateful for everyone’s support. I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass!” Federer added.