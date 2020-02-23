Syria accuses Turkey of trying to hide defeat in east Idlib

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Syrian government responded to the Turkish statements on Friday, denying that any Syrian tanks had been destroyed or that any casualties had been caused in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) ranks during the battle Nayrab in the Idlib Governorate.

“Everything that the Turkish media is reporting on the destruction of Syrian tanks or the occurrence of casualties in the ranks of the Syrian Arab Army are just allegations away from reality and aimed at covering up the failure of the terrorist attack on the axis of Nayrab, which was supported by the Turkish occupation points,” the Syrian government said in a statement, as quoted by SANA Arabic.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed his nation’s armed forces inflicted heavy casualties within the ranks of the Syrian Arab army after two Turkish soldiers were killed near Nayrab.

Erdogan told reporters on Friday: “150 members of the Syrian regime forces were neutralized according to the latest information received, and 12 tanks, 3 armored vehicles, 14 cannons and two Dushka vehicles were destroyed in Idlib.”

At least two Turkish soldiers were killed and five more wounded after an airstrike hit their positions west of Nayrab on Friday.

