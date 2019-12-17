Syria grants 2 oil and gas exploration contracts to Russian companies.

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – On Monday, the Syrian People’s Assembly approved the contracts of three bills, including the ratification of contracts for oil exploration with two Russian companies.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the bills related to oil exploration include contracts signed on 2-9-2019 between the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources and the Russian company Mercury Limited Liability, for oil exploration, development and production in Block 7 and Block 19 and with Vilada Limited Liability Company, for prospecting, developing and producing petroleum in Block 23.

The contract with the Russian company Mercury relates to exploration in Block 7, and between the Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem extends over an area of ​​9,531 km, and the Syrian minister pointed out that what applies to it in terms of technical conditions applies to Block 19 And that 3 per thousand of production for environmental work in the region was included in the contract.

With regard to the project signed with Vilada in Block 23, Minister Ghanem explained that it is a gas field located north of Damascus, which extends over an area of ​​2,159 square kilometers.

Minister Ghanem stated that: “Excavation contracts aim to increase production operations and introduce new areas into service and come within the government direction of friendly countries that stood alongside Syria, led by Russia and Iran, and they achieve the best commercial conditions compared to contracts concluded during the past years in technical and legal terms, stressing keenness in concluding any contract provided that the company is technically qualified and financially appropriate.

