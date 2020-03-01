Syrian air defense systems down six Turkish combat drones – source

DAMASCUS / Syria/, March 1. /TASS/. Six Turkish combat drones have been destroyed by Syrian air defense systems, a source in the Syrian defense ministry said on Sunday.

“On March 1, 2020, Syrian air defense systems destroyed six combat unmanned aerial vehicles of the Turkish army over the Idlib de-escalation zone,” the source said.

According to the source, the drone were delivering strikes on the positions of the Syrian government army to provide backing to terrorist groups.

Syria’s SANA news agency said earlier in the day that Syrian forces had downed near Saraqib in the Idlib governorate a Turkish drone belonging to a terrorist group.

It also reported that Turkey’s forces had downed two planes of the Syrian government army in the Idlib governorate. According to the agency, the pilots ejected with parachutes and reached the ground safely.

Turkey’s national defense ministry said on Sunday that two Syrian Su-24 fighter jets had been downed over Idlib. “Two Su-24 jets of the [Syrian President Bashar] Assad regime, which attacked our planes, have been downed,” the ministry said.

from https://tass.com/world/1125353