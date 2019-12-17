southfront.org

Donate

The Russian Navy and the Syrian Navy and Coast Guard have started joint naval and coastal defense drills in the eastern Mediterranean. The drills involve the Russian Naval group deployed in the region, aircraft from the Hmeimim airbase and forces of the Syrian Navy and Coast Guard.

The drills will allow to emulate various tactical episodes. In particular, tactical groups consisting of Russian and Syrian ships will perform joint artillery fire and maneuvering.

During the coastal phase of the drill, security and defense units will work out issues of fighting unmanned aerial vehicles, combating illegal armed groups, as well as working localization and elimination of the consequences of the use of weapons at facilities in the port of Tartus.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/syrian-and-russian-forces-hold-joint-naval-coastal-defense-drills-in-east-med/