Syrian Army achieves new advance in east Idlib after stifling militant offensive

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was able to score a new advance in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday after foiling a counter-offensive from the Turkish-backed militants at Saraqib.

Backed by Hezbollah, the Syrian Arab Army managed to enter the town of Afis on Wednesday afternoon, following an intense battle with the Turkish-backed militants and their allies west of Saraqib.

According to a source from the army, the SAA and Hezbollah have seized almost all of Afis, leaving only a small part of the town still under the control of the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) and their jihadist allies.

The Syrian Arab Army is now working to secure the entire town before making another push towards the key town of Nayrab, which is situation northwest of Saraqib.

In addition to their advance in eastern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army has also resumed their operation in the south by targeting the militant positions near Sufahan and Kafr ‘Awaid in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

