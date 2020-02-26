Syrian Army Advances Deeper Into Southern Idlib, Secures Two Towns

southfront.org

On February 26, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued its advance in the heart of southern Idlib, securing two new towns.

According to pro-government forces, the army captured the two towns, Fatterah and Milaja, following heavy clashes with al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its Turkish-backed allies.

Fatterah and Milaja are located in the Shashabo mount. The mountainous region overlooks most of the remaining militants’ positions in southern Idlib, as well as the al-Ghab Plain in northwestern Hama.

In the last 48 hours, the army liberated dozens of towns and villages in southern Idlib, including Kafr Nubul, a known stronghold of Turkish-backed militants.

The Turkish military is not providing the militants in the Shashabo mount with any serious support. In spite of this, a convoy of Turkish forces was struck by the SAA while moving near the region.

The SAA’s rapid advance in southern Idlib will likely continue in the upcoming few hours. The remaining positions of HTS and its allies there could collapse soon.

