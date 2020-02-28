southfront.org

Donate

On February 28 morning, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) advanced further in the northern part of the al-Ghab Plain in the northwestern Hama countryside.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the army secured the towns of Mansoura, al-Ziyara, Tell Wasil, Khirbet al-Naqus, and Zeyzoun following heavy clashes with al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its Turkish-backed allies.

A day earlier, the SAA cleared the entire southern part of the al-Ghab Plain. The army had imposed fire control of the region from the nearby Shashabo Mountain in the southern Idlib countryside.

The army’s next targets are the towns of Kansafra, al-Bara and Baluon, where 33 Turkish service members were killed in Syrian airstrikes a day earlier.

The SAA will not likely advance further in the al-Ghab Plain today. The army is now making preparations to recapture the city of Saraqib in southern Idlib, according to several pro-government sources.



More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/syrian-army-advances-froward-in-al-ghab-plain-secures-several-towns/