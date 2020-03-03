almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in eastern Idlib on Tuesday, as their forces attempted to push further west of recently captured Saraqib.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army continued their operation west of Saraqib, targeting several areas under the control of the Turkish-backed forces.

According to the latest report from this front, the Syrian Arab Army is steadily advancing west of Saraqib and should capture the town of Afis in the coming hours, as they seek to retake all areas they lost a few days ago.

At the same time, Russian warplanes are currently bombarding the remaining militants in the area, with reports of heavy airstrikes around the town of Sarmin in the Idlib Governorate.

On Monday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced “Operation Spring Shield”, which is supposed to push the Syrian Armed Forces back to the 2018 Sochi Agreement lines.

However, thus far, they have been unable to gain any ground, as the Syrian Army has been the one capturing territories in the Idlib Governorate.

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Syrian gov’t denies Erdogan’s claims about Turkey destroying chemical weapons facility

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/syrian-army-attempts-to-advance-in-eastern-idlib-after-seizing-saraqib-city/