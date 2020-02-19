Syrian Army Captured The Chair Of Armchair General Al-Julani In Western Aleppo (Video)

southfront.org

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured a key headquarters of al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) during its recent operations in western Aleppo, a video released by the Abkhazian Network News Agency (ANNA) on February 18 revealed.

The video, which documents the army’s defensive and offensive operations in western Aleppo, provides a details look at the headquarters, from which HTS launched a large-scale attack on Aleppo’s city center earlier this month.

HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani personally led the attack from the seized headquarters. The room in which he preached his suicide attackers and even the very special armchair he sat on can be seen in ANNA’s video.

The attack, that targeted the district of al-Zahraa in northwestern Aleppo, saw the use of several suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (SVBIEDs) by HTS. However, it was repelled by the Syrian military within a few hours.

#HTS leader al-Julani underground HQ was captured by the Syrian army in #Aleppo. pic.twitter.com/adVo0hMo6Z — Electronic Media Center (@Electro_Media) February 19, 2020

Al-Julani had apparently counted on the failed attack to penetrate Aleppo city defenses and dragged the SAA into a urban battle there.

Al- al-Zahraa attack was one of several failed attack carried out by HTS and its allies under the leadership of al-Julani, who was known as “the Conqueror” in opposition circles. A nickname that became more of a joke in the last few years with HTS losing every single battle against government forces.

ANNA’s video documents two of these failed attacks. The attacks, which were supported by the Turkey, targeted the towns of Mizanaz and Kafr Halaf in western Aleppo. HTS and its allies suffered catastrophic losses in the attacks.

For now, Al-Julani’s very special armchair is in the hands of the SAA. The man himself, who is one of the most wanted terrorists world-wide, is next.

