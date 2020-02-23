Syrian Army captures 2 towns in southeast Idlib amid resumption of offensive

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reportedly resumed their offensive in southeastern Idlib after launching a new attack in the area on Friday.

According to early reports from southeastern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army and their allied militias have captured two towns from the jihadist rebels following a fierce battle on Sunday.

The reports said the Syrian Arab Army captured the towns of Al-Sheikh Dimas and Hantutin near the jihadist stronghold of Kafr Sijnah.

This latest advance comes just two days after the Syrian Arab Army launched a new attack in southeastern Idlib to capture the remaining jihadist-held areas in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

Thus far, the Syrian Army has only captured two towns since launching the offensive; however, most of the attack has been heavy shelling and airstrikes.

