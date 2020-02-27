Syrian Army captures entire Shashabo Mountain region in southwest Idlib

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – With the Turkish-backed militants concentrated on the Saraqib front in eastern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army shifted their efforts to the Al-Zawiya Mountain region, which has long been a stronghold for the jihadist rebels in the southern part of the governorate.

Within 72 hours, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to seize over 40 towns and villages from the jihadists in the Al-Zawiya Mountains; this includes the entire Shashabo Mountains, which are located at the southwestern arm of the Al-Zawiya Mountain region.

According to a military source from the Syrian Army, their troops have secured the entire Shashabo Mountains after the remaining jihadists abandoned their positions in order to avoid being overrun by the advancing SAA forces.

With the Shashabo Mountains under their control, the Syrian Arab Army has now secured the entire southern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain, which had previously been no-mans-land because the SAA and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)/National Liberation Front (NLF) controlled opposing sides of the region.

The Syrian Arab Army appears to be concerned with capturing the remaining jihadist positions in the Al-Zawiya Mountains, as they attempt to reach the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

