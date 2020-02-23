Syrian Army captures more ground in southeast Idlib as offensive intensifies

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has seized more ground in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, following the resumption of their offensive this morning.

According to the latest field report from Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF), seized the town of Ma’arat Tira after a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

With the capture of Ma’arat Tira this evening, the Syrian Arab Army has now seized at least three towns from the jihadist rebels in the last 24 hours.

The new operation in southeastern Idlib is expected to keep intensifying over the next few days, as the Syrian Arab Army looks to capture the remaining areas under jihadist control in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

