southfront.org

Donate

On March 3, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) concluded its large-scale security operation in the northern Daraa countryside with a new reconciliation agreement.

The operation, which targeted the town of al-Sanamayn, was launched two days ago. The town was under the de-facto control of local radical militants, who carried out a series of attacks on SAA checkpoints and positions in northern Daraa during the last year.

Army troops stormed al-Sanamayn in the first day of the operation. However, some militants took cover in buildings within the town’s center.

In order to avoid a bloodshed (thousands of civilians got stuck in al-Sanamayn), local figures and Russian forces launched an effort to solve the situation in a peaceful way.

A reconciliation agreement was reached within 24 hours. The vast majority of militants accepted the agreement and began handing over their weapons to Syrian authorities. However, some militants rejected the agreement and opted to withdraw to Turkish-occupied areas in northern Syria.

According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 21 militants who rejected the new reconciliation agreement arrived in the city of al-Bab in northern Aleppo on March 3. It remains unclear if more militants evacuate.

In 2018, al-Sanamayn joined the reconciliation process following a large-scale operation by the SAA. However, some radicals within the town resumed their terrorist activities after this.

The SAA’s operation in al-Sanamayn will not likely be the last one in Daraa. The army may soon launch an operation in the town of Tafas, where radicals have been active for more than a year now.



More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/syrian-army-finishes-its-operation-in-daraa-with-new-reconciliation-agreement-photos/