Syrian Army Imposes Control Of 4 Other Towns In Southeast Idlib
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued its advance in southeastern Idlib in the afternoon of December 20, capturing four new towns.
According to pro-government sources, the army secured the towns of Farjah, Sihal, Braysah and Abu Habbah following heavy clashes with al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies.
The four towns are located to the north and northeast of the town of Umm Jalal, which was captured by the army a day earlier. Between 29-60 militants were reportedly killed in the town.
In the early morning, the SAA opened a second front west of Abu Duhur airbase in southeast Idlib. Army units imposed control of the towns of alShaera, Rabia, al-Khuraiba and Barnan.
The SAA will likely make a fresh push in southeastern Idlib at night. The first target of the ongoing large-scale military operation in the region appears to be the town of Jarjanaz, which is located a few kilometers to the south of the strategic M5 highway.
