Syrian Army intensifies attack against Turkish-backed militias: video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – Clashes continued between the Syrian Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed militants near the town of Nayrab on Saturday.

According to reports from the Idlib front, the jihadist rebels an their Turkish-backed allies from the National Liberation Front (NLF) heavily shelled the Syrian Arab Army’s positions around Nayrab.

This new attack on Nayrab would result in a fierce exchange of artillery and missiles between the Syrian Army and the Turkish-backed militants.

On Thursday, the jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed militants attempted to capture Nayrab during a large-scale operation in eastern Idlib.

The offensive would end terribly for the jihadist rebels, as the Syrian and Russian forces nearly wiped out the entire attacking force.

