Syrian Army intensifies operation against foreign jihadists in northeast Latakia: video

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – Despite the harsh weather conditions that surround the Latakia countryside at this time of the year, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is working to control the ground situation near the jihadist front-lines.

The Syrian Arab Army reconnaissance units began to intensify their operations along the contact lines in the northeastern countryside of Latakia, which extend from the Turkish border in the north, to the northwestern border of the Al-Ghaab Plain region, passing through the areas overlooking the strategic Kabani Hills that are adjacent to the city of Jisr al-Shughour, the stronghold the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP)

In this vital region, the international road (M4), which links Aleppo, extends several kilometers across northwestern Syria.

According to a Sputnik Arabic correspondent, the Syrian Army has intensified reconnaissance operations in northeastern Latakia, despite the harsh weather conditions.

The Sputnik Arabic correspondent said the Syrian Army is specifically concentrating on the Turkestan Islamic Party front-, which is controlled by several foreign jihadists.

