southfront.org

Donate

Units of the Syrian Army and other pro-government groups have been developing an advance against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in the southern part of Idlib province. Since the resumption of operation on February 23, government forces have liberated several villages and are now advancing on the town of Kafr Nubl.

According to pro-government sources, the Syrian Army is aiming to shorten the frontline south of the M4 higway and clear the rest of southern Idlib from militants. Government forces already control the crossroad of the M4 and M5 highways. So, in the event of success, they will likely be able to ouflank Jisr al-Shughur from the eastern direction.

[embedded content]

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/syrian-army-is-advancing-on-kafr-nubl-in-southern-idlib-map-update/