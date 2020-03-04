Syrian Army keeps advancing in southern Idlib despite Turkish strikes

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is steadily regaining ground in southern Idlib that was lost to the Turkish-backed militants over the last week.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army continued their push north towards the last part of the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, seizing a number of sites from the Turkish-backed militants after a short battle.

According to reports from the front, the Syrian Arab Army managed to retake the town of Fulayfil and its surrounding points, putting their forces within striking distance of Kafr ‘Awaid.

This advance by the Syrian Arab Army has not been easy, however, as they have faced hourly attacks from the Turkish military’s drones.

While the Syrian air defenses are active, the Turkish drones have still managed to carry out some strikes on the SAA’s positions in western and southern Idlib.

