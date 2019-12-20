Syrian Army Kicks Off Night Attack In Southeast Idlib, Captures Two Towns

southfront.org

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began a another night attack in the southeastern Idlib countryside late on December 20 after securing the towns captured during the day.

By the early hours of December 21, army troops imposed control of the towns of Umm Tinah and al-Ruffah. The two towns were captured after heavy clashes with al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies.

The new advance was facilitated by dozens of Russian and Syrian airstrikes, which targeted militants’ positions and equipment in southeast Idlib.

Earlier today, the SAA captured the towns of al-Shaera, Rabia, al-Khuraiba, Barnan, Farjah, Sihal, Braysah and Abu Habbah.

The remaining HTS positions in southeast Idlib appear to be on the brink of collapse. Despite this, the army will not likely rush its advance in the region.

