southfront.org

Donate

29 militants of al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies were killed while attempting to repel the recent Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attack on the town of Umm Jalal in southeast Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on December 20.

Army units captured the town late on December 19 in the framework of the ongoing large-scale military operation in southeast Idlib. The successful attack reportedly last for two hours only.

SOHR’s claims were rejected by pro-government activists, who said that more than 60 militias were killed by the SAA inside Umm Jalal.

Pro-government activists also released a video showing some of the SAA’s preparations before storming Umm Jalal.

The Abkhazian Network News Agency (ANNA) released several photos of the night attack, showing SAA troops and battle tanks advancing towards the town.

After capturing Umm Jalal, the SAA advanced from two directions capturing other towns in southeastern Idlib. The army will likely make more gains in the upcoming few hours.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/syrian-army-killed-dozens-of-militants-in-umm-jalal-battle-video-photos/