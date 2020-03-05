Syrian Army Kills, Injures Five Turkish Service Members Ahead Of New Idlib Ceasefire

southfront.org

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced late on March 5 that two Turkish service members were killed and three others were injured in Syria’s Greater Idlib.

According to the ministry, the five service members were killed and injured as a result of heavy shelling by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

The two slain soldiers were identified by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense as Fatih Kara from the eastern city of Iğdır and Enes Kaya from the southern city of Gaziantep.

The announcement of the Turkish casualties came ahead of a new ceasefire in the Greater Idlib region. The ceasefire, which is set to begin at 00:01 March 6, was agreed upon as a part of a new Russian-Turkish plan for the Syrian region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish Counterpart Receipt Tayyip Erdogan finalized the new plan in a face-to-face meeting in Moscow.

The new Turkish casualties will not likely affect the new Russian-Turkish understanding on Greater Idlib as both sides appear to be interested in a ceasefire.

