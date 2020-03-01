Syrian Army launches new anti-terror operation in Daraa

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced on Sunday that their forces begun an anti-terror operation in the town of Sinamayn, which is located in the northern countryside of the Dara’a Governorate.

According to a field source in the Dara’a Governorate, the Syrian Army’s operation came after the armed militants inside Sinamayn refused to handover their weapons and end their attacks against their forces in northern Dara’a.

The source said the Syrian Army isolated several militants in the western part of the town before storming their positions.

Furthermore, one of the leader’s of the armed group was reportedly wounded after he engaged the Syrian Armed Forces in a fierce firefight inside Sinamayn.

The operation is still ongoing at this time, but has mostly slowed down since the morning, as they have secured several areas in the town.

Sinamayn was one of the first towns to reconcile with the Syrian government during the early years of the war; however, since the governorate-wide ceasefire in 2018, the security situation inside the town has crumbled, with Free Syrian Army (FSA) sleeper cells wreaking havoc on their positions.

