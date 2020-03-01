Syrian Army Launches Security Operation In Daraa In Response To Series Of Militant Attacks (Videos)

southfront.org

Early on March 1, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) supported by security forces launched a large-scale security operation in the northern Daraa countryside.

The operation targeted the town of al-Sanamayn, which was under the de facto control of militants. From there, several attacks were carried out against SAA troops and Syrian security forces over the last year.

Within a few hours, Syrian troops stormed the town. Several battle tanks and armored vehicles provided the infantry with heavy fire support.

The exact number of militants’ who were killed or captured in al-Sanamayn remains unknown. However, the situation inside the town is reportedly calm now.

In response to the operation, opposition supporters in Daraa attempted to attack SAA checkpoints or troops. Near Tafas several attacks were reported, with the army responding by killing at least three militants. In other areas the locals peacefully demonstrated.

In 2018, the majority of Daraa militants joined the reconciliation process following a large-scale operation by the SAA. Later, however, some of them carried out attacks on SAA units in the governorate, likely as a way to maintain their local influence.

The operation in Daraa is reportedly still ongoing. Government forces may storm other towns in the governorate’s countryside, or even carry out new raids in al-Sanamayn in the upcoming few hours.

